Bruins fall to St. Cloud in OT Published 10:16 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

The Austin Bruins lost to St. Cloud (19-12-4-7 overall) 2-1 in overtime on the road Friday.

Jackson Luther scored the lone goal for Austin (20-18-2-1 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 1 0 – 1

SC 1 0 0 1 – 2

First period

(SC) Michael Coleman (Peyton Mithmuangneau, Carter Bradley) 3:38

Second period

No scoring

Third period

(A) Jackson Luther (Connor Brust, Austin Salani) 5:30

OT

(SC) Hagen Moe (Braden Panzer, Keaton Orrey) 3:25