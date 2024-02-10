Bruins fall to St. Cloud in OT
Published 10:16 pm Friday, February 9, 2024
The Austin Bruins lost to St. Cloud (19-12-4-7 overall) 2-1 in overtime on the road Friday.
Jackson Luther scored the lone goal for Austin (20-18-2-1 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 0 1 0 – 1
SC 1 0 0 1 – 2
First period
(SC) Michael Coleman (Peyton Mithmuangneau, Carter Bradley) 3:38
Second period
No scoring
Third period
(A) Jackson Luther (Connor Brust, Austin Salani) 5:30
OT
(SC) Hagen Moe (Braden Panzer, Keaton Orrey) 3:25