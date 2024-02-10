Bruins fall to St. Cloud in OT

Published 10:16 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

By Daily Herald

The Austin Bruins lost to St. Cloud (19-12-4-7 overall) 2-1 in overtime on the road Friday.

Jackson Luther scored the lone goal for Austin (20-18-2-1 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 1 0  –  1

SC 1 0 0 1  –  2

First period

(SC) Michael Coleman (Peyton Mithmuangneau, Carter Bradley) 3:38

Second period

No scoring

Third period

(A) Jackson Luther (Connor Brust, Austin Salani) 5:30

OT

(SC) Hagen Moe (Braden Panzer, Keaton Orrey) 3:25

