Bruce A. Mlenar, 76

Bruce Allen Mlenar, age 76, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, February 12, 2024, at Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. Bruce was born on May 2, 1947, in Austin, Minnesota, to Clarence and Bernetta “Babe” (Ossawskie) Mlenar. He graduated from Austin High School in 1965. Bruce owned Bruce’s Janitor Service and worked for many years as a bartender at the Hiawatha Bar. He was a proud member of the Moose Lodge. Bruce enjoyed fishing and was active in pool and dart leagues. He was a very social guy who liked to talk to everyone and have a good time.

Bruce is survived by his daughter, Lorri Hultgren; sons, Brian Mlenar and Jerremy Mlenar; grandchildren, Jessica, Jasmin, Julia, Anna, Jacob, Breanna, Dylan, Liberty, and Justice; ten great-grandchildren; and brother, Mike (Sandy) Mlenar. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Bernetta; and brothers, Gene, Norman, Tom, Jerry, and Jim.

The memorial service for Bruce will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. The visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.