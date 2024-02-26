Brenda J. Broskoff, 69

Brenda Jean Broskoff, age 69, of Dodge Center, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, January 29, 2024. She was born March 1, 1954, to Maynard “Jake” and Betty (Berge) Enright. Brenda was the youngest of three daughters. She grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School in 1972. Brenda spent many years in her hometown of Austin, where she raised her kids. She was primarily a homemaker who loved to bake, sew, quilt, garden, bowl, thrift, listen to music, and decorate for holidays, especially Halloween. Brenda also found joy spending time with her grandchildren. In her free time, she volunteered and enjoyed meeting her friends for coffee at Watts Cookin’. She was active in helping organize class reunions. Brenda was a breast cancer survivor and had been in remission since 2010. She moved out to Fairview Care Center in Dodge Center in April of 2018 due to Alzheimer’s disease and to be close to her family.

She is survived by her son, Jacob (Melissa) Broskoff and their children, Poe and Logan Broskoff; daughter, Sarah Broskoff and her two children, Sage and Whitney Himli; two nephews, Theodore Paulson and family, Tony Enright-Montoya; and many family and friends she met throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Maynard Enright; sisters, Kathleen Enright and Fern Steffen; and family dog, Beau.

The family would like to thank Fairview Nursing Home for caring for Brenda for the past five and a half years.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2024, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. The visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.