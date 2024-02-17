BP senior Zack Hein sets three school records in win over ACGE Published 10:19 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

Blooming Prairie senior Zack Hein had a monster night as the Awesome Blossoms pounded Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons (12-14 overall) 91-43 in BP Friday.

Zack Hein broke his twin brother Gabe’s single game scoring record when he posted 50 points and he set a single game record by hitting 10 threes in the game. Zack also moved to the top of BP’s three-point shooting list with his 172nd career three-pointer for BP (22-2 overall).

BP scoring: Zack Hein, 50; Gabe Hein, 20; Brady Kittelson, 14; Dylan Anderson, 4; Kolby Vigeland, 2; Jacob Pauly, 1