Blue Devil women downed by Anoka-Ramsey Published 7:30 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team lost to Anoka-Ramsey 63-24 in Anoka Saturday.

Barbora Frankova scored nine points for RCC (9-11 overall).

RCC scoring: Barbora Frankova, 9; Erika Thurnau, 5; Kenai Holien, 4; Sarah George, 4; Laura Granada, 2