Blue Devil men topple St. Cloud Tech Published 9:45 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team locked down St. Cloud Tech with a 104-72 win in Riverland Gym Wednesday night.

DeWayne Thompson led RCC (25-2 overall) with 20 points.

The Blue Devils have two games remaining in the regular season as they will play at Ridgewater at 2 p.m. Saturday and will host Western Tech at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 21.

RCC scoring: DeWayne Thompson, 20; Savier McCall, 14; Christian Campbell, 14; Damar Jenkins, 13; Daeshawn Jackson, 10; Avery Weddle, 9; Jourdan Weddle, 9