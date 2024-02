Blue Devil men take down Western Tech in final regular season game Published 9:55 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team closed out its regular season with a 114-80 win over Western Tech in Riverland Gym Wednesday.

Jose Jepez scored 23 points to lead the Blue Devils (27-2 overall).

RCC scoring: Jose Yepez, 23; Daeshawn Jackson, 19; Christian Campbell, 14; Savier McCall, 13; Nazih Chehade, 10; Michael Henderson, 8