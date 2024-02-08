Blue Devil men bring down Minnesota West Published 2:55 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team beat Minnesota West 88-61 in Worthington Wednesday.

Christian Campbell put up 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists for RCC (23-2 overall) and DeWayne Thompson had 16 points, four assists and three steals.

RCC scoring: Christian Campbell, 17; DeWayne Thompson, 16; Daeshwan Jackson, 11; Nazih Chehade, 10; Savier McCall, 8; Jose Yepez, 7; Avery Weddle, 6; Jourdan Weddle, 4; Buai Duop, 3