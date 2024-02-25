Blossoms win Gopher Conference title game, earn No. 1 seed in Section 1A Published 9:29 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team erased a 16-point deficit to win the Gopher Conference title game when it topped Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (21-6 overall) 61-59 in BP Saturday.

Brady Kittelson led BP (25-2 overall) with 17 points.

BP has now won eight straight games and it will be the No. 1 seed in the Section 1A Tournament. The Awesome Blossoms will host either LeRoy-Ostrander or Faribault Bethlehem Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday.

BP scoring: Brady Kittelson, 17; Zack Hein, 16; Gabe Hein, 13; Gabe Staloch, 5; Kolby Vigeland, 4; Cooper Cooke, 4; Jacob Pauly, 2