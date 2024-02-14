Blossoms use big second half run to beat Southland girls Published 10:13 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team used a huge second half run to beat Southland (6-17 overall) 74-31 in BP Tuesday.

The Awesome Blossoms (16-8 overall) scored 35 straight points to start the second half and take a 69-25 lead.

BP scoring: Shawntee Snyder, 26; Claire Schwarz, 18; Macy Lembke, 17; Addison Doocy, 8; Caitlyn Stangl, 3; Catelyn Barlett, 2

Email newsletter signup

Southland scoring: Avery Stroup, 11; Breeley Galle, 10; Emma Lewison, 4; Shannon Kiefer, 3; Katelyn McCabe, 3