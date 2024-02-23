Blossoms use 17-point run to advance to Section 1A quarterfinals Published 10:31 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

1 of 9

BLOOMING PRAIRIE – The Awesome Blossoms girls basketball team had one primary goal before this season began and they did whatever it took to make that goal happen as they used a strong second half push to beat No. 10 seeded Faribault Bethlehem Academy (11-16 overall) 55-41 in a Section 1A tournament game Thursday.

The No. 7 seeded Awesome Blossoms (17-9 overall) trailed 33-28 in the second half, but they responded with a boom as they put together a 17-0 run that sealed a win that guaranteed them a trip to the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester for the first time since 2021.

“We just had to keep playing through it and keep our cool,” said BP senior Shawntee Snyder, who finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals. “Us seniors were keeping each other in line and we all wanted it. We just wanted to get to Rochester.”

Email newsletter signup

The game was physical from the start and it looked like it may be slipping away from BP when senior Addison Doocy was banged up while fighting for a rebound. She returned to the lineup and made an instant impact play by jumping on a loose ball and finding Macy Lembke for a lay-up that put BP up 36-33. Doocy, who had 10 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots, also found Lembke and Schwarz for a pair of three-pointers during the big run.

Lembke hit four total threes en route to scoring 11 points and Schwarz hit three threes for nine points.

“I would not want to be them, that’s a lot of pressure,” Doocy said of the shooting of Schwarz and Lembke. “They know if they get it inside that I have full confidence in them if I get it back to them.”

BP head coach John Worke said his team’s experience paid off when things got close down the stretch.

“We’re a veteran team and those girls just did not want to be denied. We made some changes offensively and we got some better looks. Then we turned up our defense a little bit more,” Worke said. “We have four senior starters and chances are they’re going to do good things, but it was nice to see Claire step up and hit some big outside shots.”

BP will take on No. 2 Hayfield in a Section 1A quarterfinal in Mayo Civic Center Auditorium at 6 p.m. on Feb. 28. Hayfield won both regular season meetings against BP, including a 55-48 win over the Awesome Blossoms on Feb. 15.

“We played Hayfield tough the last time, so hopefully we can feed off that and see what happens,” Worke said.

FBA 26 15 – 41

BP 22 33 – 55

BP scoring: Shawntee Snyder, 17; Macy Lembke, 11; Addison Doocy, 10; Claire Schwarz, 9; Sienna Fyksen, 3; Catelyn Bartlett, 2