Blooming Prairie girls fall to Cobras Published 9:03 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team lost to the Cobras (13-9 overall) 57-51 in Triton Monday.

Shawntee Snyder and Sienna Fyksen each scored 20 for the Packers.

BP (13-8 overall) trailed by 20 in the first half and it rallied to as close as three late in the game.

BP scoring: Shawntee Snyder, 20; Sienna Fyksen, 20; Macy Lembke, 6; Claire Schwarz, 5