Blooming Prairie boys get revenge on KW Published 9:53 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team avenged an earlier loss to Kenyon-Wanamingo when they beat the Knights (15-11 overall) 65-57 in BP Friday.

Brady Kittelson led BP (24-2 overall) with 19 points.

BP scoring: Brady Kittelson, 19; Gabe Hein, 18; Zack Hein, 15; Cooper Cooke, 7; Gabe Staloch, 6