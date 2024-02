Beaver hits 2,000 career points as Vikings down WK in playoff opener Published 9:22 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

Hayfield senior Natalie Beaver joined elite company as the No. 2 seeded Viking girls basketball team downed No. 15 Wabasha-Kellogg (3-24 overall) 86-38 in a Section 1A tournament opener in Hayfield Thursday.

Beaver scored 39 points in the win for Hayfield (26-2 overall) and she now has 2,000 career points.

Hayfield will now take on No. 7 Blooming Prairie in a Section 1A quarterfinal in Mayo Civic Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 39; Chelsea Christopherson, 14; Kristen Watson, 11; Lilly Beyer, 8; Molly Hansen, 7; Emily Hansen, 4; Betsy Gillette, 3