Bauer leads Lyle-Pacelli past Wolverines Published 10:09 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team took down Glenville-Emmons (6-16 overall) 67-60 in Pacelli Tuesday.

Chase Bauer led LP (11-12 overall) with 19 points.

LP scoring: Chase Bauer, 19; Landon Meyer, 14; Dylan Christianson, 11; Marshall Burma, 8; Isaac Nelsen, 8; Leland Hicks, 5; Andrew Frederick, 2