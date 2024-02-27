Barbara Jean Nichols (Baumgartner), 79

Barb passed away at the age of 79 on February 24, 2024, after a ten-year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was surrounded by her loving family and the caring hands of the staff at Heart to Home in Mendota Heights, MN.

She was born in Austin, MN on June 6, 1944, to Wilbert & Mildred Baumgartner. Barb grew up on a small family farm along with her two brothers, Norm & Randy. She graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1962 and went on to become an LPN.

Barb was very involved and dedicated to her children and was often found playing along with her three teenagers and their friends in a pick up softball game. She loved to garden, fish, golf, sing, paint & bake. She doted on her five grandchildren and created a lot of special memories. Everyone loved her special apple pies and her large assortment of Christmas cookies.

Barb was married to Kent Nichols for 32 years until he passed away a year ago. Kent and Barb enjoyed many summers at their cabin on Lake Nichols in Northern MN and spent several weeks a year in Key West, FL.

Barb is survived by her three children: Rob Wood (Colleen), Jeanette Wood & Cindy Wood. Five grandchildren: Richard Wood (Colleen), Nikki Hanson, Lukas Wood (Brooke), Keelia Wood & Bennett Hanson (Dailia). Two great-grandchildren: Josephine & Finnegan Wood.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Friday, March 1st from 1 to 3pm. Hopkins Pavillion, 11000 Excelsior Blvd., Hopkins, MN 55343.