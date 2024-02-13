Barbara A. Johnson, 72

Barbara A. Johnson, age 72, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at her home in Austin. Barbara Ann Newman was born on July 31, 1951, in Austin, Minnesota, to William and Ardis (Skauge) Newman. She graduated from Austin High School in 1969. On Feb. 22, 1974, Barb married Ronald Dean Johnson Sr. in Austin. They made their home in Austin and were blessed with five children. Barb worked as a nurse’s aide and then at the Mower County Senior Center as a senior advocate. She then began a 35-year career at Mower Council for the Handicapped. Barb was the cofounder and advocated for hundreds of individuals and families with physical disabilities. She dedicated her life to taking care of people. Barb loved bingo, casino trips, and listening to music. Above all, her family and the time spent with them was most important to her. She will be missed forever.

Barb is survived by her children, Christopher Johnson of Austin, Angela Johnson of Austin, William (Michelle) Johnson of Austin, and Barbi (Jim) Larson of Thief River Falls, Minnesota; grandchildren, Stephanie (David), Dakota, Joshua, Brittany (Lin), Jori, Jack, Owen, Henry, Grace, Faith, Cameron, Lyric, BreeAnna (Dan), Autumn, Avery, Liam, Nicole, Nathan, Ethan, Ashley, and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Lillyane, Isabelle, Luna, Carter, Kayle, and one on the way; siblings, Dorothy Newman and Ronald Newman, both of Austin; brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Linda) Johnson of Sioux City, Iowa, and Charles Johnson of Albert Lea; sister-in-law, Marsha (Harlan) Kuntz of St. Ansgar, Iowa, and Linda Newman of Austin; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald D. Johnson Sr.; son, Ronald D. Johnson Jr.; parents, William and Ardis Newman; brothers, Robert, Dennis, and William Newman; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roland and Jurine Johnson; nephew, Eric Johnson; and brother-in-law, Stanely (Rita) Johnson.

The memorial service for Barb will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at the Salvation Army Church in Austin. The visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.