Austin’s Winkels wins heavyweight title to get to second state wrestling meet Published 10:11 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

Austin junior Sam Winkels capped off a dominant Section 1A performance with a 4-1 win over Kasson Wynia of Kasson-Mantorville in the 285-pound title match to earn a trip to the state meet at the Section 1AA meet in Mayo Civic Center Saturday.

Winkels beat Teigan Bard of Cannon Falls 17-2 in the semifinals, he pinned Lucas Dykman of LaCrescent in the first period and he beat Thadeus Zabel of Byron 16-1.

Winkels, who set the AHS record for wins and pins and a season this year, is now 45-1 on the season.

Winkels went to state at 220-pounds last season.

Austin senior Tony Garcia took fifth place after he beat Alden Smith of Pine Island 9-7.