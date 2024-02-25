Austin’s Winkels wins heavyweight title to get to second state wrestling meet

Published 10:11 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

By Daily Herald

Austin’s Sam Winkels manuevers Rochester John Marshall’s Wyette Stanton at 285 earlier this season. This past weekend, Winkels punched his ticket to state and set AHS records. Herald file photo

Austin junior Sam Winkels capped off a dominant Section 1A performance with a 4-1 win over Kasson Wynia of Kasson-Mantorville in the 285-pound title match to earn a trip to the state meet at the Section 1AA meet in Mayo Civic Center Saturday.

Winkels beat Teigan Bard of Cannon Falls 17-2 in the semifinals, he pinned Lucas Dykman of LaCrescent in the first period and he beat Thadeus Zabel of Byron 16-1.

Winkels, who set the AHS record for wins and pins and a season this year, is now 45-1 on the season.

Winkels went to state at 220-pounds last season.

Austin senior Tony Garcia took fifth place after he beat Alden Smith of Pine Island 9-7.

