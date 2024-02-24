Austin’s Winkels sets new AHS standard for wins and pins in a season Published 10:04 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Austin junior Sam Winkels broke two AHS records on the first day of the Section 1AA wrestling meet in Rochester Friday.

Winkels scored his 43rd win of the season, breaking TJ Parlin’s 20-year record of 42 wins and he recorded his 25th pin of the season, breaking Dan Rysavy’s 20-year record of 24 pins.

Winkels will wrestle for a chance to get back to state on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Mayo Civic Center.

Email newsletter signup

Austin’s Bradyen Becker, Lincoln Cole, Tony Garcia and Tent Whiteaker are also in the mix to advance.