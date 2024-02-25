Austin’s Rodriguez takes 14th in all-around at state gymnastics meet Published 6:38 pm Saturday, February 24, 2024

A trio of Packers competed amongst the state’s best at the Class A state gymnastics meet in Roy Wilkens Auditorium Saturday.

Austin junior Kiki Rodriguez finished 14th in all-around with a score of 34.80 and she also took 16th in vault.

Austin senior Emily Klapperich took 37th in beam and eighth grader Callie McRae took 37th in floor.

Dakota Esget of North Branch won the all-around with a score of 37.65.

AUSTIN RESULTS

All-Around: Kiki Rodriguez (14th, 34.80)

Vault: Kiki Rodriguez (16th, 9.2875)

Bars: Kiki Rodgriguez (27th, 8.425)

Beam: Kiki Rodriguez (29th, 8.6250); Emily Klapperich (37th, 8.375)

Floor: Kiki Rodriguez (28th, 9.00); Callie McRae (37th, 8.7750)