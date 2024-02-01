Austin Utilities announces retirement of longtime finance manager Published 1:56 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

Austin Utilities (AU) today announced the retirement of Ann Christianson, finance manager with 33 years of service, effective March 31.

During her tenure, Christianson has seen many changes in the accounting industry, including two significant software conversions at AU. Her responsibilities have included managing the annual budgeting and auditing processes.

“Thank you to Ann and for her long-term career at Austin Utilities. Ann was careful to balance revenues with expenses and always maintained a focus on customer fairness. We wish her the best in her retirement.” said Mark Nibaur, General Manager at Austin Utilities.

Christianson started her career at Austin Utilities in 1991 as an accountant. She was promoted to finance manager in 2001.

She led many rate studies and was active in minimizing rate increases. Her contributions extend to securing the bond financing for the 2012 General Obligation Water Revenue Bonds and the 2015 General Obligation Capital Improvement Plan Bonds.

Christianson also developed a process for FEMA mutual aid reimbursement that Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association (MMUA) continues to use today.

Beyond her financial duties, Christianson has been a member of the AU Wellness and bill redesign committees.

Looking ahead to her retirement, Christianson plans to dedicate more time to her grandchildren and travel more.

As a result of Christianson’s retirement, Austin Utilities has hired Kory Robinson as the new Finance and Customer Care Director.

“We welcome Kory to the AU team and look forward to his guidance and leadership” Nibaur said.

Robinson’s background includes 20 years of finance experience across multiple industries. He is a graduate of DeVry University and Keller Graduate School.

His most recent experience was as a plant controller at Federal-Mogul in Lake City. Beyond the workplace, Robinson’s interests include camping, hiking, bike riding, and Jeeping. Additionally, Robinson dedicates time to volunteering with local Boy Scout Troop, Music Booster and other Non-profit organizations.