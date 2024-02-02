Austin swimmers fall to Winona on Thursday Published 4:03 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

The Austin boys swimming and diving team lost to Winona 94-77 in Winona Thursday.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Brent Dahl, Hunter Peters, Lucas Myers, Zach Evenson (first, 1:46.00)

200-freestyle: Brent Dahl (first, 1:55.01); Noah Holt (fourth, 2:11.97)

200-individual medley: Hunter Peters (first, 2:17.36)

50-freestyle: Zach Evenson (first, 23.15); Francesco Lorenzoni (fifth, 29.63); Julian Koch (sixth, 30.46)

100-butterfly: Lucas Myers (first, 1:00.51); Kael Purkapile (fifth, 1:23.65)

100-freestyle: Zach Evenson (first, 52.49); Hunter Peters (third, 54.48); Simon Pischke (fifth, 1:02.82)

500-freestyle: Noah Holt (fourth, 6:04.88)

200-freestyle relay: Hunter Peters, Lucas Myers, Zach Evenson, Noah Holt (first, 1:40.12); Francesco Lorenzoni, Julian Koch, Kael Purkapile, Eben Pepper (fifth, 2:14.79)

100-backstroke: Brent Dahl (first, 56.43)

100-breaststroke: Lucas Myers (third, 1:09.74)

400-freestyle: Francesco Lorenzoni, Noah Holt, Simon Pischke, Brent Dahl (third, 4:03.65)