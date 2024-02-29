Austin Pee Wee A’s advance to regional tourney

Published 10:01 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

By Daily Herald

Photo provided

The Austin Pee Wee A team battled hard during the District 9 Tournament in Waseca last weekend. They edged out Minnesota River to earn a bid to regional in Cottage Grove, which they will start competing in on Friday and going into Sunday. Team members include: Charles Bang, Asher Blake, David Duarte, Carter Ehmke, Easton Granholm, Isaiah Grindeland, Austin Johnson, Jack Johnson, Caden Joseph, Beckett McLaren, Kale Overocker, Hudson Schaefer, Ethan Schnable. Coaches are William Granholm, Paul Overocker and Andrew Bang.

