Austin Aspires launches 4th annual Boys of Tomorrow Club Published 8:08 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Austin Aspires has announced the return of the Boys of Tomorrow (BOT) Club for its fourth consecutive summer.

This year’s program promises a fun experience for young boys who have completed grades 3-7, featuring engaging activities, field trips and life lessons. Thanks to donors including Medicap Pharmacy and Shoe Sensation, as well as other private and community donors, Austin Aspires continues offering this program free of charge to all participants.

Under the guidance of Austin Aspires and BOT Club staff, participants will explore various themes aimed at making physical fitness enjoyable while teaching essential life skills. This year’s topics include exploring feelings, fostering self-worth, and managing stress. The program will also address the crucial issues of bullying and peer pressure and provide guidance on safe social media and making informed decisions.

They will also explore navigating through puberty, understanding body image, and maintaining proper hygiene. Additionally, the boys will be encouraged to embrace etiquette, manners, and respectful communication.

“His friend was in it, and he just loved it,” said a parent to a previous 11-year-old participant. “He never articulated why he loved it, but I assume the empowerment by strong male role models just clicked with him. The variety of subjects and lots of activities kept him interested.”

A favorite among both staff and participants, the program will include at least three fun and engaging field trips, providing enriching experiences and lasting memories.

Participants will finish off the session with a 5K fun run, with family members invited to join in the excitement. They will participate in self-discovery through discussions, reflections, and various activities. The BOT Club promises to build leadership skills that will leave a lasting impact, fostering new friendships, discovering interests, and learning valuable life skills.

Registration for this exciting summer program opens on March 1. Interested families are invited to visit www.austinaspires.org/bot-boys-of-tomorrow to secure a spot. Join Austin Aspires for an unforgettable summer of growth, learning, and fun with the Boys of Tomorrow (BOT) Club.