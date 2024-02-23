Austin Area Foundation announces scholarships for Austin High alumni Published 5:43 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

The Austin Area Foundation is proud to announce the opening of the application period for two scholarships available for Austin High School alumni.

The Carl and Stella Ruzek Scholarship Fund was established in 2005, by their sons Michael, David, and Daniel, to honor and recognize their parents’ belief in the importance of education. The Austin Area Foundation took over the administration of this scholarship is 2022.

The Austin Area Foundation Scholarship for Education majors was established in 2021 to encourage and support students desirous of a career in education and honor the careers and dedicated service to the cause of public education as represented by three outstanding educators and administrators: David Krenz, Don Fox, and Dick Lees.

Students who are graduates of Austin High School and currently enrolled in a four-year college or university are eligible for consideration. Any graduate of Austin High School can apply, regardless of the year of graduation. Additional qualifications for the scholarships apply. One award of $1,000 will be provided to one student for each scholarship.

Catherine Haslag, AAF Scholarship Committee Chair, is excited for this third scholarship cycle.

“Like the Ruzek family, we believe it is our responsibility to help raise up those who come after us. These two scholarships help develop future education leaders by supporting their educational goals. I am honored The Austin Area Foundation has been entrusted with administering the scholarships and helping with higher education for Austin youth.”

Scholarship applications are open from March 1 at midnight until April 31 at 11:59 p.m. The evaluation committee will review applications in May. Scholarship recipients will be contacted by June 15. To apply, go to www.austinareafoundation and click the scholarship application link at the top of the page.