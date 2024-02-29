Austin 10U girls hockey team wins District 9 championship

Published 3:00 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

By Daily Herald

The Austin 10U girls hockey team won the District 9 championship last weekend, Feb 23-25. With wins over Mankato 5-3, Rochester White 8-2, and Waseca 5-2 they finished on top of District 9. Team members include, Esther Aaker, Brynn Bang, Miley Bauer, Pressli Chidester, Cece Ewing, Samantha Goins, Claire Green, Zaide Guillaume, Rose Kenyon, McKenzie McMahon, EmmaLee Riley, Charlotte Schuweiler, Jacie Surritt, and Charlee Wiechmann, Coached by Andy Bang, Kyler Green, and John Kenyon. Photo provided

