Athletics outlast Cardinals in play-in game Published 10:05 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

LEROY – The No. 17 seeded Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team found a way to double its season win total and keep its season alive when it gutted out a 51-49 victory over No. 16 LeRoy-Ostrander in a Section 1A play-in game Thursday night.

LO’s Jenna Olson hit a three-pointer before Miranda Nagel hit two free throws to bring LO within 51-49 with 30 seconds left, but Nagel missed a pair of shots in the paint with 14 seconds left as LP was able to survive with the win.

LP had trailed 44-43, but it scored the next eight points as freshman Maddi Klankowski hit two free throws and converted a drive and junior Lexi Lewis hit two free throws and hit a runner to make it 51-44 with 1:55 left in the game.

“(Maddi and Lexi) have been stepping up all season and they’ve been getting better and better,” LP head coach Lee Bauer said. “Lexi has developed into a shooter and she’s become more confident and Madi is growing into a basketball player. She’s really playing well. Just two weeks ago we lost here in overtime. To get a win here is a big breakthrough and it’s fun.”

LP had lost its previous eight games in a row, but it received a boost of life when Lewis banked in a baseline three to put her team up 33-29 with 12:40 left in the game. The shot motivated Lewis, who finished with 14 points, four assists and three steals.

“I was not hitting my shots and when that one went in, I was like ‘OK, it’s time to go,’” Lewis said.

LP junior Kirsten Koopal, who recently scored her 1,000th career point, finished with 17 points, four rebounds and four steals. However, Koopal did not register a point in the last eight minutes of the game as LO shifted a box and one defense on her.

“Their defense took me out, but I trusted my teammates against the box and one and they did it,” Koopal said. “We’ve been working for this for a long time and we finally did it. Lexi and I know what it’s like to be the younger player on the team, so we’re trying to step up as leaders.”

LP will now play at top-seeded Goodhue at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Cardinals (3-18 overall) were playing the game without a few key players including their leading scorer Benita Nolt. Nagel, a freshman, picked up the slack by putting up 26 points and 18 rebounds and senior Jenna Olson connected on five three-pointers to score 15 points.

LO 19 32 – 51

LP 24 25 – 49

LP scoring: Kirsten Koopal, 17; Lexi Lewis, 14; Madi Klankowski, 10; Autumn Drennan, 4; Liz Fredrick, 2; Morgan Klankowski, 2

LO scoring: Miranda Nagel, 26; Jenna Olson, 15; Kendall Olson, 5; Victoria Knode, 2; Candace Hanson, 1