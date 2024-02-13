Ask A Trooper: Steps following theft of a driver’s license Published 5:46 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

By Sgt. Troy Christianson

Question: I was recently the victim of identity theft. My driver’s license was among the items stolen. I am concerned that this person will use my identification to drive, among other things. What can I do in regards to my license?

Answer: I am sorry to hear about your situation. This is not my area of expertise but the Minnesota State Patrol is part of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS), which includes the Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) division.

I reached out to someone there, and they provided the following information:

• If you believe you were the victim of identity theft, contact DVS for a “Law Enforcement Alert for Victims of Identity Theft” Form, found here: https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/dvs/forms-documents/Documents/VictimofIdentityTheft.pdf.

You can submit the form:

• By mail to Driver and Vehicle Services, 445 Minnesota St. Suite 175, St. Paul, MN 55101.

• In-person at any driver exam station or driver license office that accepts driver license applications.

DPS recognizes that the misuse of your identity by someone else is a serious problem. Upon receipt of this completed form, an entry will be made on your driving record. This entry will alert law enforcement officers that someone else may be using your identity. This entry should prevent someone from using your name when involved with law enforcement.

It is important for you to know that this entry may cause you inconvenience if you have contact with law enforcement personnel as they will specifically request your identification. For your own protection, it is recommended that you have your Minnesota driver’s license or identification card with you at all times.

This form will not prevent the use of your name in financial matters, such as establishing credit or other accounts. You should reach out to each of those directly.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and of course, drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.