APS’s Hovland named Outstanding Educator of SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER — Austin High School teacher Emily Hovland has been named this year’s Outstanding Educator of SE Minnesota by the Southeast Service Cooperative’s STEM Forward.

The award honors teachers for excellence in promoting the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to students.

Hovland was honored during the 32nd annual STEM Forward Gathering Wednesday night at The Workshop in Rochester.

Hovland was honored for her work in creating the Mower County CEO Program, a class for high school students at both Austin High School and Pacelli Catholic Schools encouraging entrepreneurship and development over the school year while creating and growing their own businesses.

Hovland was nominated along with eight other teachers including colleagues within Austin Public Schools: Chris Gogolewski and Josephine Winter.

Other nominees include:

Holly Vos, Byron Public Schools

Amy Dombeck, Cannon Falls Public Schools

Bonnie Thoe-Austin, Cannon Falls Public Schools

Jayme Miller, Cannon Falls Public Schools

Jennifer Good, Rochester Catholic Schools

Lidia Wallerich, Zumbrota MazeppaPublic Schools

STEM Forward recognizes K-12 professionals who strive toward the highest levels of excellence within their schools and community, with a focus on initiative and continuous improvement in every aspect of their work.

Outstanding Educator recipients foster high K-12 student achievement, exhibit leadership and support for continuous improvement, promote STEM careers, and demonstrate collaboration among K-12 schools, businesses, and post-secondary education.

STEM Forward is a collaborative group of southeast Minnesota K-12 school districts, d post-secondary partners, and community businesses IBM, Mayo Clinic, The Hormel Institute, and Workforce Development, Inc, who work together to promote STEM excellence in our K-12 schools.





