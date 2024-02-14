APS School Board approves bid for cafeteria serving line remodel Published 6:17 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

The Austin School Board on Monday night approved a bid that would begin the work of remodeling the Austin Public Schools serving lines.

Out of three companies, the board approved unanimously of going with Culinex with a low bid of $197,485.

Work looks to include a remodeling of the serving areas that will help staff better serve students, but will also move the salad bar and grab-and-go serving cars to the front of the cafeteria.

The rationale is that it will eliminate unnecessary time spent moving food back and forth.

“It’s looked at as a way to help make that more efficient,” said Executive Director of Finance and Operations Todd Lechtenberg. “Allow us to be more efficient and provide better food service to our students.”

There was no indication as to when work may begin.