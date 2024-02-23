APS Column: Transformative learning for young minds: Targeted services in the Austin Public Schools Published 5:31 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

By Jessica Cabeen

Austin Online Academy Principal

Did you know that students in grades K-8 can access additional programing after-school for free? Targeted Services is a fully funded program that provides academic enrichment and social emotional experiences to students in all our K-8 sites. Targeted Services is an intervention/prevention program for students at risk of not meeting grade level standards that aims to foster a passion for mathematics and empower young learners to excel in their academic journeys.

Inspire: Igniting the Love for Mathematics

The Inspire component of the program is centered around fostering a love for mathematics from an early age. Through engaging and dynamic activities, students in grades K-8 are introduced to the wonders of math beyond the classroom. Interactive sessions, puzzles, and hands-on experiences are carefully curated to ignite curiosity and inspire a lasting interest in the subject.

Empower: Building Confidence and Resilience

Recognizing the importance of confidence in academic success, the program emphasizes empowerment. Students are provided with a supportive environment where they can explore challenging math concepts at their own pace. Skilled educators guide participants through tailored lessons, boosting their confidence and instilling a sense of accomplishment that extends beyond the classroom.

Accelerate: Elevating Academic Achievement

The Accelerate mission point is the driving force behind the program’s commitment to elevating academic achievement. Through targeted lessons aligned with the school curriculum, the afterschool math enrichment program aims to accelerate students’ understanding of key mathematical concepts. This strategic approach ensures that participants not only keep pace with their regular coursework but also gain a competitive edge in their academic pursuits.

Program Structure

and Highlights

Grade-Focused Sessions: The program is tailored to address the specific needs of students in grades K-8, ensuring age-appropriate content and challenges.

Experienced Educators: A team of dedicated and experienced educators leads each session, providing personalized guidance and support.

Interactive Learning: Emphasis is placed on interactive and experiential learning, making math concepts come alive for young minds.

Our after-school program points not only shape the program but also resonate with the broader community. As parents witness the positive transformation in their children, the afterschool math enrichment program becomes the foundation of academic excellence within Austin Public Schools.

Want to learn more? Please connect with your school principal or jessica.cabeen@austin.k12.mn.us. Thank you all for your continued support of our learners before, during, and after the school bell.