APDT lands second place in high kick, eighth in jazz at Class AA state meet Published 8:36 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

1 of 10

The Austin Packer dance team celebrated a strong finish to the season as they took home second place in Class AA high kick at the state dance meet in Target Center Saturday.

The Packers finished ahead of third place Benilde St. Margarets and Totino Grace won the high kick.

On Friday, the Packers finished eighth in jazz, with Benilde-St. Margarets taking first place.

Email newsletter signup

Austin’s Rachel Danielson and Lexie Yokiel were selected to the All-Tournament team.

Austin has now competed in 23 straight meets.