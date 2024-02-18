APDT lands second place in high kick, eighth in jazz at Class AA state meet
Published 8:36 am Sunday, February 18, 2024
1 of 10
The Austin Packer Dance team performs at the Class AA meet. Photo provided by Laura Murtaugh of lauramaephotography
The Austin Packer Dance Team smiles to the crowd after a performance at Target Center. Photo provided by Laura Murtaugh of lauramaephotography
The Austin Packer Dance team finished its season strong at state. Photo provided by Laura Murtaugh of lauramaephotography
The Austin Packer Dance team competed in their 23rd straight state meet this past weekend. Photo provided by Laura Murtaugh of lauramaephotography
The Austin Packer Dance team performs at Target Center. Photo provided by Laura Murtaugh of lauramaephotography
APDT took second in high kick and eighth in jazz at the Class AA state meet in Target Center over the weekend. Photo provided by Laura Murtaugh of lauramaephotography
The Austin Packer dance team elevates in unison during their performance. Photo provided by Laura Murtaugh of lauramaephotography
The Austn Packer dance team impresses during their high kick performance in Target Center Saturday. Photo provided by Laura Murtaugh of lauramaephotography
The Austin Packer dance team celebrated a strong finish to the season as they took home second place in Class AA high kick at the state dance meet in Target Center Saturday.
The Packers finished ahead of third place Benilde St. Margarets and Totino Grace won the high kick.
On Friday, the Packers finished eighth in jazz, with Benilde-St. Margarets taking first place.
Austin’s Rachel Danielson and Lexie Yokiel were selected to the All-Tournament team.
Austin has now competed in 23 straight meets.