Alumni Update: Andersen hits two PRs at Indoor meet Published 6:19 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

TRACK AND FIELD

Austin grad Oliver Andersen had PR throws in shot put and the weight throw for the Minnesota State University in Mankato in the indoor Maverick Invite recently.

Andersen took first in shot put with a throw of 52 feet, 8-inches and third in weight throw with a distance of 56-6.75.

BASKETBALL

Austin grad Elyse Hebrink posted two points, six rebounds and three assists for Valley City State University in a 64-62 win over Bellevue University.

Hebrink is averaging 2.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Vikings (13-13 overall).

Austin grad Hope Dudycha tallied seven points, four rebounds and four assists and Austin grad Olivia Walsh grabbed three rebounds as the University of Crookston (9-17 overall) lost 67-52 to Wayne State.

Hope is averaging 7.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, Walsh is averaging 7.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, and Austin grad Emma Dudycha has scored five points in 10 games for Crookston.

Grand Meadow grad Riley Queensland had four points and three rebounds and Blooming Prairie grad Bobbie Bruns played five minutes for Gustavus as the Gusties (23-2 overall) beat Hamline 77-42.

Queensland is averaging 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds per game and Bruns is averaging 1.2 points per game.

Grand Meadow grad Jordyn Glynn put up nine points and six rebounds for St. Thomas in a 75-61 loss to South Dakota.

Glynn is averaging 6.3 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Tommies (14-12 overall).

Austin grad Agwa Nywesh played in 10 games for Valley City University (11-15 overall) this season. He averaged 13.8 points and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 34 percent on three-pointers.

Hayfield grad Isaac Matti has played in 13 games this season for Gustavus (16-10 overall), averaging .7 points and .3 rebounds per game.