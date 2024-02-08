All five Blue Devil starters go the distance in loss to Minnesota West Published 2:50 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team lost to Minnesota West 77-63 in Worthington Thursday.

The Blue Devils (9-10 overall) were down to just five players as all five starters logged in 40 minutes. Lily Dean had 13 points, 10 assists, four rebounds and four steals and Laura Granada finished with 19 pints and eight rebounds.

RCC scoring: Laura Granada, 19; Kenai Holien, 18; Lily Dean, 13; Sarah George, 10; Erika Thurnau, 3