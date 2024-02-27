Alan (Jim) Henricks, 83

Alan J. Henricks, 83, of Dubuque, IA died Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at the Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, IA.

Alan was born March 16, 1940, in Austin, MN, the son of Harry Albert and Adeline Julianne Thompson Henricks. A graduate of Austin High School and South Dakota State University, He married his dear wife, Verle Hillberg, on September 29, 1962, in Sisseton, South Dakota.

Alan began his career at Hartig Drug Co. in Dubuque, where he held various positions over 44 years, including pharmacist, store manager, and COO. He found his true purpose in helping others.

He loved music, tapping his feet to 50s rock and roll and closing his eyes in sheer appreciation of many musical genres. He read factual books and articles and had an interest in archaeology and genealogy. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in the yard, planting flowers, feeding the birds, and reminiscing about the good old days in his 1940 Ford Coupe.

Alan was a generous and devoted father, sharing his wisdom and advice, strength, carpentry skills, and anything else his children needed. Being a grandpa was one of his greatest joys in life, and he held a special place in his heart for his loyal dog, Muffin. Alan’s gentle spirit and beautiful smile blessed the lives of all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Verle; his four children, Lynn (John) Moore of Burlington, IA, Jim (Debra) Henricks of Solon, IA, Debra Henricks of Dubuque, IA, and Cynthia (Michael) Woodward of Davenport, IA; four granddaughters, Kendall Moore, Sadie (Dan) McGinnis, Bailee (Sam) Rogis, Kierstin Henricks; two sisters, Sharon (Tom) Sachs of Alexandria, VA, and Marianne Wayne of Clarks Grove, MN; one brother, Bruce (Chris) Henricks of Austin, MN; and in-laws, Norb Schilling of Milwaukee, WI, Jan (Bill) Hankes of Elburn, IL, Owen (Connie) Hillberg of Colorado Springs, CO, and Bryan Baudler of Austin, MN; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his twin sister, Jean Baudler, and sister-in-law, Marlys Schilling.

Visitation will be 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday, February 26, 2024 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.

The Funeral Service for Alan will be 10:30 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Jason Davis officiating. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery. The family would like to thank Drs. Moran and Ringold, Grand River Medical Center, and Unity Point Health-Finley for their loving care and concern.