AAF grant opens music opportunity for students
Published 5:38 pm Friday, February 2, 2024
Dear Editor,
The Austin Symphony wishes to thank the Austin Area Foundation for a recent grant in support of our educational outreach. The grant made it possible for us to perform two free concerts for over 2,000 elementary students from southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa on Oct. 31.
Our goal was to educate and inspire our area youth, many of whom would not have an opportunity to attend symphony concerts. Thank you, Austin Area Foundation, for enhancing the cultural life of our community.
Philip Burkhart
Operations Manager
Austin Symphony