Packers advance four athletes to state as Dahl breaks AHS 500-freestyle record Published 9:14 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

The Austin swimming and diving team qualified four athletes for state in six separate events at the Section 1A meet in Lakeville Friday.

Austin’s Brent Dahl set a new AHS record in the 500-freestyle with a time of 4:47.48 as he advanced to state in that event and also the 200m-individual medley.

Zach Evenson advanced to state in the 100-yard freestyle and the 50-yard freestyle.

Dahl and Evenson also advanced to state with Lucas Myers and Hunter Peters in the 200-medley relay and the 400-freestyle relay.

The 500-freestyle record was previously held by Logan Kelly, who set the mark in 2021.

The Class A state meet will take place at the

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Northfield 491; 2. Mankato East 349; 3. Winona 252; 4. Austin 235; 5. Simley 232; 6. Red Wing 203; 7. Faribault 171; 8. Mankato West 125

200-medley relay: Brent Dahl, Hunter Peters, Lucas Myers, Zach Evenson (third, 1:41.63)

200-freestyle: Hunter Peters (eighth, 1:56.84)

200-individual medley: Brent Dahl (first, 1:56.52)

50-freestyle: Zach Evenson (second, 22.52); Lucas Myers (seventh, 23.49)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (sixth); Gage Rasmussen (seventh)

100-butterfly: Lucas Myers (seventh, 57.47)

100-freestyle: Zach Evenson (second, 49.38)

500-freestyle: Brent Dahl (first, 4:47.48)

200-freestyle relay: Noah Holt, Francesco Lorezoni, Julian Koch, Simon Pischke (eighth, 1:48.29)

100-breaststroke: Hunter Peters (fourth, 1:04.88)

400-freestyle relay: Zach Evenson, Lucas Myers, Hunter Peters, Brent Dahl (third, 3:23.66)