Packers advance four athletes to state as Dahl breaks AHS 500-freestyle record

Published 9:14 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

By Daily Herald

The Austin swimming and diving team qualified four athletes for state in six separate events at the Section 1A meet in Lakeville Friday.

Austin’s Brent Dahl set a new AHS record in the 500-freestyle with a time of 4:47.48 as he advanced to state in that event and also the 200m-individual medley.

Zach Evenson advanced to state in the 100-yard freestyle and the 50-yard freestyle.

Dahl and Evenson also advanced to state with Lucas Myers and Hunter Peters in the 200-medley relay and the 400-freestyle relay.

The 500-freestyle record was previously held by Logan Kelly, who set the mark in 2021.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Northfield 491; 2. Mankato East 349; 3. Winona 252; 4. Austin 235; 5. Simley 232; 6. Red Wing 203; 7. Faribault 171; 8. Mankato West 125

200-medley relay: Brent Dahl, Hunter Peters, Lucas Myers, Zach Evenson (third, 1:41.63)

200-freestyle: Hunter Peters (eighth, 1:56.84)

200-individual medley: Brent Dahl (first, 1:56.52)

50-freestyle: Zach Evenson (second, 22.52); Lucas Myers (seventh, 23.49)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (sixth); Gage Rasmussen (seventh)

100-butterfly: Lucas Myers (seventh, 57.47)

100-freestyle: Zach Evenson (second, 49.38)

500-freestyle: Brent Dahl (first, 4:47.48)

200-freestyle relay: Noah Holt, Francesco Lorezoni, Julian Koch, Simon Pischke (eighth, 1:48.29)

100-breaststroke: Hunter Peters (fourth, 1:04.88)

400-freestyle relay: Zach Evenson, Lucas Myers, Hunter Peters, Brent Dahl (third, 3:23.66)

