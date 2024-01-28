Wingers rally past Austin girls hockey team in the third Published 11:13 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

The Austin girls hockey team couldn’t hold on to a late lead as it lost 5-3 in Red Wing (6-16-1 overall) Saturday.

Austin took a 3-2 lead when Kate Fox scored in the second period, but the Wingers scored three times in the third to ice the game.

Lauren Bowe and Allie Davidson each scored in the first period for Austin.

Chloe Schaal had 51 saves for the Packers (1-18-1 overall).