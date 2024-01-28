Wingers rally past Austin girls hockey team in the third

Published 11:13 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

By Daily Herald

The Austin girls hockey team couldn’t hold on to a late lead as it lost 5-3 in Red Wing (6-16-1 overall) Saturday.

Austin took a 3-2 lead when Kate Fox scored in the second period, but the Wingers scored three times in the third to ice the game.

Lauren Bowe and Allie Davidson each scored in the first period for Austin.

Email newsletter signup

Chloe Schaal had 51 saves for the Packers (1-18-1 overall).

More RSS General

BP girls can’t keep up with Cotter

Grand Meadow girls take down Lewiston-Altura

Wingers edge out Austin boys hockey team

LP girls fall to Houston

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections