WEM uses late rally to beat Hayfield boys Published 9:40 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

The Hayfield boys basketball team lost to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 65-57 in Hayfield Thursday.

The Vikings (4-16 overall) led 52-51 with five minutes left, but WEM scored eight straight points to ice it.

Hayfield scoring: Rylen Nelsen, 22; Anthony Schnable, 11; Gentrell Johnson, 8; Dawson Meier, 6; Damarri Boysen, 4; Jackson Thoe, 4; Cohen Heins, 2