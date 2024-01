Weddle leads Blue Devils to a 21-game winning streak Published 3:49 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team ran their winning streak up to 21-games when they beat Western Tech 92-61 on the road Wednesday.

Jourdan Weddle put up 26 points for RCC (21-1 overall).

RCC scoring: Jourdan Weddle, 26; Savier McCall, 17; Christian Campbell, 13; Buai Duop, 12; Nazih Chehade, 6; Damar Jenkins, 6; Avery Weddle, 5; Daeshawn Jackson, 5; DeWayne Thompson, 2