Watermain break prompts Rose Creek residents to boil water Published 1:39 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

A watermain break that prompted the City of Rose Creek to issue a warning about boiling water Wednesday morning has been fixed.

The prompt came out initially to inform residents of the break and that crews were searching for the break in the line and warned residents should boil water for consumption or for cooking.

A second notice went up on the city’s Facebook page at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday announcing that the break had been located and fixed, but telling residents that if their faucets were turned on in morning, they should turn them off before taking water.

Email newsletter signup

The notice said that pressure on the line would be up and down for the rest of the day as the watertower filled and the lines flushed throughout the day.

The most recent note continued to urge residents to boil water.