Southland One Act Play claims Sub Section 4 title Published 9:35 am Monday, January 29, 2024

1 of 2

The Southland One Act Play team added some more hardware when they claimed the Sub Section 1A title this past Saturday at Triton High School, which followed a top rating at the Southeast Conference Meet on Jan. 20.

The team is now set to perform at the Section 1A Meet at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday at Kasson-Mantorville High School.

They follow that up with a performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Southland High School. This show is free to the public.

Email newsletter signup

The team has been performing the play, “The Blue and the Grey” by RS Paulette, and centers around Charlie who is surrounded by ghosts including the ghost of an estranged father who leaves her an antique musket and the ghost of a classmate’s sister who cautions Charlie, that the Grey will hear you, the ghosts of lost Confederate soldiers ambushed following the first battle of Fredericksburg, 1862.

Charlie must confront both the living and the dead, but will she make the right choice and what brings her to the center of a barely frozen lake with the musket and her ghosts?

The play is directed by coach Madlain Vander and assisted by Tom Flaherty. Light design and operator is Lycus Flaherty.

Cast & Student Crew

Charlie – Camryn Deters/Ava Golombowski

Mom/Mrs. E/Bugler – Myiah Wagner

Rachel – Kailyn Schneider

Mozzarella (Moz)/Drummer – Alanna Wagner

Darren – Brede Nelsen

Walt – Lillian McKay

Ana – Emerson Felten

The Grey – Navin Britt

The Grey – Sara Canterbury

The Grey – Lailah Sipple

The Grey – Alyssa Himebaugh

The Grey – Taylor Kiefer

The Grey – Temperance Peters

Special FX light/Dresser – Lily Anderson

Spotlight operatorGavin Minor

Spotlight operator- Hunter Staples