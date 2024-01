Schwarz scores 20 as Blossoms down KW Published 9:51 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team beat Kenyon-Wanamingo (4-14 overall) 65-15 in BP Monday.

Claire Schwarz hit three-three-pointers en route to scoring 20 points for BP (13-6 overall).

BP scoring: Claire Schwarz, 20; Addison Doocy, 11; Shawntee Snyder, 10; Macy Lembke, 9; Sienna Fyksen, 5; Catelyn Barlett, 5; Ella Salinas, 3; Ella Smith, 2