Rebels share the wealth in win over Grand Meadow

Published 9:49 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

The Southland boys basketball team powered past Grand Meadow (0-16 overall) 93-31 in Adams Thursday.

Four players reached double figures scoring for the Rebels (12-2 overall) and seven players scored at least eight points.

Southland scoring: Nick Edland, 16; Andrew Timm, 12; Noah Goergen, 12; Maverick Hanna, 11; Noah Bauer, 9; Tate Goergen, 8; Henry Wiste, 8; Sam Boe, 6; Kaleb Yunker, 3; Jonas Wiste, 2; Travis Kirtz, 2; Cole Miller, 2; R. Jax, 2