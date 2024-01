Queensland scores 1,000th point in loss for GM Published 10:05 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team lost to Fillmore Central (12-7 overall) 65-55 in GM Friday.

Lauren Queensland scored her 1,000th career point in the loss for GM (11-7 overall).

GM scoring: Lexy Foster, 19; Lauren Queensland, 18; Aspen Kolling, 10; Gracie Foster, 6; Rylee Schaufler, 2