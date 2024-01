Queensland and Foster combine for 44 as Superlarks down Osage Published 10:15 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team beat Osage, Iowa 61-45 in GM Tuesday.

Lauren Queensland put up 24 points and 10 rebounds for GM (13-7 overall) and Lexy Foster added 20 points and eight rebounds.

GM scoring: Lauren Queensland, 24; Lexy Foster, 20; Gracie Foster, 12; Rylee Schaufler, 3; Aspen Kolling, 2