Packer boys take it to Albert Lea Published 8:26 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

The Austin boys basketball team beat Albert Lea (1-16 overall) 87-68 in AL Tuesday night.

Cole Hebrink paced the Packers (6-11 overall) with 21 points and Peyton Ransom added 15.

Austin scoring: Cole Hebrink, 21; Peyton Ransom, 15; Isaac Osgood, 11; Micah Christopherson, 8; J’Dan Stevens, 8; Dakota Retterath, 7; Banyaan Omot, 6; Jackson Clausman, 5; Ohlani Omot, 4;Moreti Idjina, 2