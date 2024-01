Packer boys hockey team starts fast, but can’t hold off Worthington Published 10:18 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The Austin boys hockey team lost to Worthington (5-13 overall) 4-2 in Riverside Arena Tuesday.

Isaac Anderson and Cody Peterson each scored early goals to give the Packers (4-16 overall) a 2-0 lead, but they couldn’t hang on.