Maynard G. Weis, 96

Maynard Gordon Weis, age 96, of Rose Creek, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2024, at his home in Mesa, Arizona with family by his side. Maynard was born in Iowa on May 16, 1927, to parents Arthur and Rose (Gordon) Weis. He grew up and attended school in Iowa. Maynard began working and farming at the young age of 12. When he was 16, he began working for Hormel Foods and farmed until his retirement in 1985. He proudly enlisted in the United States Army in 1945 and was honorably discharged in 1947. On November 4, 1947, Maynard married his “sweetheart” Madonna Schmit at St. Peter Catholic Church in Rose Creek, Minnesota. Maynard and Madonna were happily married for 74 beautiful years. Together they had four amazing children. He coached his kids in 4-H softball and loved to attend horse shows with them. He was an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Rose Creek for many years and was also a member of Adams American Legion and the Farmers Union. Maynard could fix anything. You could always find him helping family with whatever needed to be fixed and teaching you along the way. Maynard and his “sweetheart” Madonna were world travelers and for the past 35 years they wintered in Mesa, Arizona. Maynard enjoyed many fishing and camping trips with family and friends. He made sure to teach each and every grandchild how to fish. He loved square dancing the nights away with Madonna. Farming was a huge part of his life and he refused to quit until he could no longer get up on the tractor even with a stool. Maynard enjoyed playing beanbags, horseshoes, and croquet; he won the croquet championship in Arizona. Maynard had a special kind of love for his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He spent countless hours watching the grandkids play in the tunnels, build bridges and dams and catch crayfish down by the creek. Last but not least he was a hardworking, loving, caring and compassionate man that will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Maynard is survived by his children, Alan (Nancy) Weis of Zimmerman, Minnesota, Paul (Pat) Weis of Rose Creek, Minnesota, Mary Weis of Austin, Minnesota, and Myron (Dawn) Weis of Buffalo, Minnesota; 13 grandchildren Chad Weis, Kent (Andrina) Weis, Christena (Les) Johnson-Ludwigson, Jason (Chrissy) Weis, Eric (Tessa) Weis, Brian (Jill) Clennon, Adam (Tiffany) Weis, Kyle (Brea) Weis, Kari (Greg) Wiste, Brent Clennon, Craig (Maggie) Weis, Jennifer (Heladio) Weis-Guzman and Emily (Andy) Myers; 27 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Marilyn Putz of Harris, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Rose Weis; wife, Madonna Weis in 2022; sister, Marlys Eells; brothers, Arlen Weis and Dale Weis; and granddaughter Robyne Faye Weis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Rose Creek, Minnesota. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Interment will be held in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Rose Creek, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.