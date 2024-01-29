Man on probation for criminal sexual conduct with a minor, sentenced in second case Published 4:58 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

An Austin man already serving 10 years of supervised probation for having a sexual relationship with an underaged girl when he was 18 was handed another sentence of probation Monday in a case where he was convicted of raping a second underaged girl.

The sentencing came Monday afternoon in Mower County District Court where Leonardo Antonio Nieto Vasquez, now 19, was sentenced to 15 years supervised probation for felony third degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration.

The sentence only adds five more years of probation as it runs concurrently with the prior conviction. He was also handed 180 days in jail with credit for 53 days served.

He must follow several conditions. A failure to do so could result in 48 months in prison.

According to court documents, Mower County Human Services received information involving a 14-year-old girl who told a person “My rapist got arrested,” referencing Vasquez’s prior apprehension.

Then in May, the girl met with an Austin Police Department detective and told him that the assault occurred in March of 2023. Vasquez had come over to, as reported in the court documents, hang out with her pets.

She had told the detective that she didn’t want him to come over and that he just showed up. Later in the day, Vasquez began to become aggressive, which made the girl uncomfortable. He continued after the girl repeatedly told him to stop and reminded him that she was 14 and he was 18.

According to the documents, the girl was made to take her cloths off by Vasquez, who forced her to a bedroom where he raped her, prior to which the girl said that she “did not want to do this at all.”

After the attack, the girl initially did not tell anyone, but decided to come forward after seeing Vasquez’s arrest in the first case.

When questioned by police, Vasquez told the detective that he thought the girl was actually 15 or 16.

Vasquez was initially sentenced on the first case to the decade of probation on Aug. 17, 2023, and was also fined $1,000.

In that case, Vasquez had been carrying on a sexual relationship with another 14-year-old, going against wishes of the girl’s parents. In that case, Vasquez was also ordered to follow several conditions and could face 36 months in prison if he violates those conditions.